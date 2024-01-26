Random Ramsdom: Fred Warner had glowing praise for Jared Goff

The Los Angeles Rams are out of the playoffs at the hand of Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. The San Francisco 49ers will be hosting the Lions on Chamipionship Sunday. Prior to the matchup linebacker for the 49ers, Fred Warner, had high praise for Detroit’s QB, Goff. According to the link listed below, Warner basically expresses that Jared had gotten better since his time in LA and he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league right now. Do you agree with Warner’s assessment? How much better is Goff than his time in LA?

The topic of Goff and the Rams is a big one. I don’t think it’s old and I don’t expect it to get old. On another note Championship Sunday is arguably one of the most exciting days in all of sports. I cannot wait! I am still processing LA’s loss in the Wild Card Round, but no reason not to enjoy the rest of the season.

Please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great day!

“Both those guys are really dang good,” Goff told reporters on Championship Wednesday. “I’ve been fortunate, or unfortunate enough, to be on the other side of the ball from them for quite some time. They’re really good. They’re both very smart, fast and play sideline to sideline. They’re both involved in the run game and pass game. I have a lot of respect for both of those guys.” The respect is mutual, as Warner lauded Goff on Wednesday. The three-time All-Pro went so far as to say he believes the Detroit version of Goff has exceeded the Los Angeles version. “[He’s] a lot better,” Warner said on Wednesday. “Not to say that he wasn’t good when we played him back when he was with the Rams, but I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league right now with the way that he’s playing. I think he finished, what, top three in passing yards this season. I think, just the delivery of the football, his decisiveness, obviously with the amount of playmakers that he has on that side, I think he’s the one that’s leading that group.”

9️⃣ bounced back like he never left. pic.twitter.com/MzGx0ncQZR — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 25, 2024

“CBS Sports reporter Jonathan Jones said that Morris “killed his interview” with the Falcons, and while he had future meetings scheduled with other teams, Atlanta didn’t want him to leave without an agreement. Morris, 47, is very familiar with the Falcons organization, as he served as the team’s interim coach after the firing of Dan Quinn in 2020. He went 4-7 in his brief tenure in Atlanta, but the team did play noticeably better under him, at least for a while.”

They got the same when Brad Holmes was hired as the Lions’ new general manager in 2021, so this is the second time they’ve had a minority coach or executive leave to become a GM or head coach in the last three years.

The Rams will get third-round compensatory picks in 2024 and 2025 for the Falcons hiring Morris — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 25, 2024

The Rams hired Morris as their defensive coordinator in 2021 and they immediately won the Super Bowl in his first season. He remained in Los Angeles for the last three years but will now get a new opportunity as the Falcons’ head coach.