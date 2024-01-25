Raheem Morris could take this Rams coach with him to Falcons

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris has been hired by the Atlanta Falcons to be their next head coach after a thorough interview process. As the head coach of the Falcons, it will now be Morris’ job to put together a coaching staff. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Rams pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Zac Robinson, is a strong candidate to join Morris as the offensive coordinator.

A strong candidate to be Raheem Morris's offensive coordinator is Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach Zac Robinson, source says. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 25, 2024

It was already a strong possibility that Robinson was going to leave the Rams this offseason. Robinson has interviewed with other teams for their offensive coordinator position this offseason including the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears. Now with Morris leaving, it makes Robinson’s departure a near guarantee. Robinson will have some fun pieces to work with in Atlanta. The Falcons will be in position to draft a quarterback and also have offensive weapons in Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts.

Robinson also may not be the only Rams coach that Morris brings with him. Jimmy Lake may be a name to watch. Lake was the assistant defensive backs coach while Morris was the defensive backs coach in Tampa Bay. He was then promoted to the defensive backs coach once Morris was hired as the head coach.

Aubrey Pleasant may be a defensive coordinator option as well. The two coaches go back to 2014 when Pleasant was a defensive quality control coach and Morris was the defensive backs coach in Washington.

Robinson has been with the Rams and McVay since 2019 when he joined as the assistant quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach last offseason.

What once looked like an offseason in which Sean McVay would not be having to replace much of his coaching staff has taken a turn. The Rams are now looking for a new defensive coordinator, defensive line coach, and potentially a new quarterback coach and others. McVay has typically made good hires when it comes to adding to his coaching staff. We’ll see who he brings in once all changes become official.