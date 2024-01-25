Rams updated 2024 draft picks after losing Raheem Morris to Falcons

When the Atlanta Falcons hired Raheem Morris on Thursday to be their next head coach, it entitled the Los Angeles Rams to third round compensatory picks in the 2024 and 2025 drafts. We already sort of know where the first of those picks will end up: 100 or 101.

This is a pretty significant event for a team that just drafted Kobie Turner 89th and Puka Nacua 177th.

The 3rd round compensatory pick in 2024 for the Rams will be either 100th or 101st overall.https://t.co/I22Yqrw9YA https://t.co/ocsc5A1Lu2 — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) January 25, 2024

The Rams have the 19th overall pick in the 2024 draft. If they hold onto it, or don’t trade down into the second round like they did five years ago, it will be the first time in eight years that L.A. used a first round pick.

Rams 2024 draft picks:

1.19

2.52

3.83

3.100 OR 3.101 (comp for Morris)

5.147

5.148 (Steelers pick swap in Kevin Dotson trade)

5.COMP (projected)

6.???

6.COMP (projected)

6.COMP (projected)

6.COMP (projected)

Picks in the fourth, sixth, and seventh round have already been traded away. There has been some confusion on which pick was traded when the Rams traded their 2024 sixth round pick to move up for Zach Evans in 2023.

The Rams are projected for four comp picks.

The Rams should now have two third round picks in 2025 and two sixth round picks. They swapped a fourth for a fifth and a fifth for a sixth in the Dotson trade, as well as a seventh for a sixth in the Van Jefferson trade.