Report: Falcons to hire Raheem Morris as their next head coach

After several close calls, Raheem Morris is finally getting his second opportunity to be an NFL head coach again. According to reports, including by Adam Schefter, the Atlanta Falcons are hiring Morris to be their next head coach after he has spent the last three seasons as the defensive coordinator for the L.A. Rams.

This is huge news for the Falcons and Morris, but still impacts the Rams significantly. In addition to needing a new defensive coordinator, the Rams will probably end up losing additional assistant coaches to Atlanta and need to replace them. L.A. will also end up receiving third round compensatory picks in the 2024 and 2024 drafts because Morris is a minority candidate who has been promoted to a head coaching position.

Falcons plan to hire Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their head coach, per sources. pic.twitter.com/qlz3PbgEtJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2024

As defensive coordinator of the Rams, Morris helped the team win the Super Bowl in 2021 and orchestrated a defense that punched well above its weight in 2023. Now he goes back to the Falcons, where he coached from 2015 to 2020, to try and bring them back to the Super Bowl after the devastating collapse in 2016 when Morris was an assistant under Dan Quinn.