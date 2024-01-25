PFF named him the Rams ‘secret superstar’

Rookie defensive tackle Kobie Turner has not been a secret to L.A. Rams fans, but people not in the know can’t be faulted for overlooking a third round pick who didn’t really turn it on until the second half of the season. But then Turner REALLY turned it on. For that reason, ProFootballFocus listed Kobie Turner as the ‘secret superstar’ of the L.A. Rams in a recent article about underrated players on each team.

Like Tuipulotu, Kobie Turner was a rookie who made an exceptional splash in 2023. The Rams’ third-round pick tallied nine sacks and 50 pressures, outperforming every other rookie interior defensive lineman in the process. His 83.2 overall PFF grade was the 11th-highest at the position too. The Rams needed a splash from their rookie defender, and they got it. The partnership of Turner and Aaron Donald is already one of the NFL’s better interior duos.

Turner tied Donald’s franchise record for sacks by a rookie, with nine.

If he was a first round pick, Turner would still have cemented his rookie season as a success and he is a top-5 finalist to win the AP’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award. As a third round pick, Turner is a phenomenal value so far and would be hard pressed to ever disappoint given his draft range.

In the same post, PFF mocked cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry to the Rams in the first round.

Who is your secret superstar on the Rams?