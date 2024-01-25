PFF ranks this CB as 19th best player on 2024 draft board, should Rams take him?

The Los Angeles Rams are slotted to pick 19th overall in the upcoming NFL Draft. PFF has Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry, cornerback out of Alabama, currently listed as the 19th overall prospect. Should LA grab this player with their first round pick? McKinstry could move up or down the board and or the Rams could trade away the pick. There’s plenty of variables, but if things hold as they are and the Rams stay at 19 would it make sense for them to nab McKinstry?

The idea of LA taking this colliagte star is not new. There was a mock draft back in December involving “Kool-Aid” joining LA, so the possibilty has been floating around. You can still find him being projected to the Rams in some more recent mock drafts too.

It’s all speculation. Les Snead himself might not even know how LA wants to use that first selection yet. Though the Rams grabbing a cornerback would fill a need. Ahkello Witherspoon was arguably the best player in the secondary for LA, and he was on a one year deal. He’s also, and I would bet he’d disagree, more of a number two or number three CB. Snead and the orgainization will have to see if they want to re-sign him, and if Witherspoon will want to stay.

The Rams also currently have Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant at cornerback. Both players could develop into something more, but right now they are more complimentary pieces. LA is lacking a bonified shutdown corner. Something the team had with Jalen Ramsey. LA paid a premium when they traded the Jacksonville Jaguars for Ramsey.

The moved worked out because LA won the Super Bowl shortly after the acquistion, but if the Rams don’t earn that big victory against the Cincinnati Bengals, then we may be talking differently.

Will Snead, Sean McVay, whoever the defensive coordinator is (it could still be Raheem Morris) want to overpay for a potential number one corner? Is McKinstry worth the 19th overall pick? For comparison Mel Kiper at ESPN doesn’t even seem to have “Kool-Aid” listed in his top 25 prospects. The Rams have options, but one way or the other they will make a move with their cornerbacks, right? If LA can grab a defensiveback like McKinstry for the cost of one first round pick (as opposed to the plethera they spent for Ramsey) it may be worth it.

Wikipedia has McKinstry listed as 21 years old, 6’1” and 194 pounds. Ramsey is presently listed as 6’1” and 208 pounds. Ramsey is 29 years old. “Kool-Aid” may be able to put on some muscle, but even if not he has the height to be a top CB. Using body leverage, perfecting your jump, would be examples of skils. Height can’t be taught.

We should state the obvious as well. His nickame, “Kool-Aid” is awesome. LA would have a chance to have Kobie Turner aka “The Conductor” and “Kool-Aid” on their roster. Sign me up.

In all seriousness I don’t know if this is the best move for LA or not, but it absolutely seems like a move they could make. We’ll see if any rumors invlolving McKinstry and LA heat up as we get closer to draft day. One thing is for sure: Snead and Mcvay have a first round pick this year. It’s been a while since they could say that.