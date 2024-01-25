Random Ramsdom: Have you seen Kobie Turner sing the National Anthem yet?

The Los Angeles Rams drafted a few really talented players in their most recent draft. One of those talented rookies is Kobie ‘The Conductor” Turner. Recently the young player sang the Natoinal Anthem at a LA Kings hockey game. The contest was played a couple days ago, but I hand’t had chance to get this into a Random Ramsdom, so I wanted to share the news! It’s really cool to see these NFL players have other talents outside of football. It’s probably more fun when that same player is crushing it on the football field. Turner has checked both those boxes.
Do you expect Turner to be a long term piece for the Rams? Was he a one hit wonder? Please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great day!
Watch: Rams rookie Kobie Turner sang the National Anthem at a Kings game and nailed it (ramswire)
“Anyone who’s heard him sing before knows he’s talented, so it’s hardly surprising to see him perform so well before the Kings game.
.@TurnerKobie with an INCREDIBLE National Anthem at tonight’s @RamsNFL Night pic.twitter.com/pMxrPfGsPQ— LA Kings (@LAKings) January 23, 2024
The Rams got themselves a good one in the draft last year, and as good a football player as he is, he’s an even better person – something Sean McVay and Raheem Morris have mentioned a number of times before.”
.@JB_Long shares his 2023 Rams Awards Picks!— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 23, 2024
The Rams led the NFL with four players being selected by the Pro Football Writers of America to be on their All-Rookie team. #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/kdLLDUk8Av— Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) January 24, 2024
Raiders OC search: Get to know Zac Robinson (silverandblackpride)
“Like fellow Las Vegas offensive coordinator candidates Dan Pitcher and Alex Van Pelt, Robinson has a connection with Marvin Lewis, who is expected to be on Antonio Pierce’s staff.
Other interest:
Robinson is reportedly a candidate with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.
Good tree:
Rams’ coach Sean McVay has developed a lot of good coaches. Perhaps the Raiders will benefit from McVay’s tree in the form of Robinson.”
Retweet to wish Coach McVay a happy birthday!! pic.twitter.com/v9UMb0CFhA— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 24, 2024
Can't wait 2️⃣ see Year 3️⃣— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 24, 2024
@Kyrenwilliams23
SoFi Stadium Still ‘In The Mix’ to Host World Cup Final (si.com)
“According to a report from the London Times, MetLife Stadium is currently considered the ‘slight favorite’ to secure the hosting assignment, while AT&T Stadium is making a strong push for the opportunity.
SoFi Stadium has also entered the fray with a last-ditch effort, taking advantage of FIFA’s relaxation of some regulations around space requirements for the sides of the pitch.”
Vote Puka Nacua for @Pepsi Rookie of the Year!— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 24, 2024
️ » https://t.co/vucXkJ2gGJ pic.twitter.com/raS1tIi31Q
