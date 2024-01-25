Random Ramsdom: Have you seen Kobie Turner sing the National Anthem yet?

The Los Angeles Rams drafted a few really talented players in their most recent draft. One of those talented rookies is Kobie ‘The Conductor” Turner. Recently the young player sang the Natoinal Anthem at a LA Kings hockey game. The contest was played a couple days ago, but I hand’t had chance to get this into a Random Ramsdom, so I wanted to share the news! It’s really cool to see these NFL players have other talents outside of football. It’s probably more fun when that same player is crushing it on the football field. Turner has checked both those boxes.

Do you expect Turner to be a long term piece for the Rams? Was he a one hit wonder? Please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great day!

“Anyone who’s heard him sing before knows he’s talented, so it’s hardly surprising to see him perform so well before the Kings game.

The Rams got themselves a good one in the draft last year, and as good a football player as he is, he’s an even better person – something Sean McVay and Raheem Morris have mentioned a number of times before.”

.@JB_Long shares his 2023 Rams Awards Picks! — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 23, 2024

The Rams led the NFL with four players being selected by the Pro Football Writers of America to be on their All-Rookie team. #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/kdLLDUk8Av — Los Angeles Rams PR (@TheLARamsPR) January 24, 2024

“Like fellow Las Vegas offensive coordinator candidates Dan Pitcher and Alex Van Pelt, Robinson has a connection with Marvin Lewis, who is expected to be on Antonio Pierce’s staff. Other interest: Robinson is reportedly a candidate with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots. Good tree: Rams’ coach Sean McVay has developed a lot of good coaches. Perhaps the Raiders will benefit from McVay’s tree in the form of Robinson.”

Retweet to wish Coach McVay a happy birthday!! pic.twitter.com/v9UMb0CFhA — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 24, 2024

Can't wait 2️⃣ see Year 3️⃣



@Kyrenwilliams23 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 24, 2024