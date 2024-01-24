Other L.A. team brings Jim Harbaugh back to NFL, SoFi Stadium

For the last three years, the L.A. Rams had Sean McVay and the L.A. Chargers had Brandon Staley, a former assistant coach under McVay. But with Staley fired in the middle of the season and the Chargers looking for a new head coach, it was time for the other L.A. team to go shopping again and Wednesday’s news brings someone much bigger to SoFi Stadium next season: Jim Harbaugh.

The Chargers signed Harbaugh to a five-year contract to become Justin Herbert’s new head coach. Harbaugh won a national championship with Michigan this month.

Breaking: Jim Harbaugh is leaving Michigan to accept the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers, sources tell ESPN.



The Chargers get their man while the national champions now have a head-coach opening. pic.twitter.com/e937qd03hP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2024

As head coach of the San Francisco 49ers for four years, Harbaugh faced off against the Rams twice a year. Now as head coach of the Chargers, Harbaugh won’t face the Rams often but will share a stadium with McVay.

Harbaugh went 44-19-1 as head coach of the 49ers, plus 5-3 in the playoffs with a Super Bowl appearance.

As an NFL quarterback, Harbaugh was the 26th overall pick in the 1987 draft and he played for five different teams in his career. Harbaugh had six extended appearances/starts against the Rams, going 3-3 in those contests. He last played against the Rams as a member of the Chargers in 2000, a 57-31 win for the Rams.

So far, Kurt Warner is not a coach.