Another former Rams coach loses his job

Many L.A. Rams fans have wondered if the team would bring back a former defensive coach to replace Raheem Morris if the defensive coordinator leaves the franchise for a head coaching position. However, the coaches that most fans dream of are Brandon Staley or Ejiro Evero. Unfortunately for them, Joe Barry just became available too.

The Green Bay Packers fired Joe Barry as their defensive coordinator on Wednesday, opening the door for a potential return to the Rams.

Barry served as the assistant head coach and linebackers coach under Sean McVay from 2017-2020 until he was hired by former Rams offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur to call defense on the Packers. He held that job for three years but was constantly the subject of complaints by Green Bay fans during that tenure.

Barry has also coached for the 49ers, Bucs, Lions, Chargers, and Commanders, in addition to time at USC, Northern Arizona, and UNLV.