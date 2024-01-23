Rams projected with 4 comp picks in 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams are projected to have four compensatory picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, according to OvertheCap.com. These projections are based on free agents lost in 2023, as well as if those losses were offset by similar-sized signings. In the case of the Rams, they would be getting the following 2024 compensatory picks, but L.A. would also be due third round picks in 2024 and 2025 if Raheem Morris is hired by a team as the head coach.

2024 fifth round pick for Baker Mayfield

2024 sixth round pick for Matt Gay

2024 sixth round pick for Nick Scott

2024 sixth round pick for A’Shawn Robinson

Again, if the Rams lose Morris to a head coaching position in 2024, they would have the right to a third round compensatory pick in 2024 and 2025.

In Mayfield’s case, he’s still proving to be one of the best short-term additions in Rams history. Not only did he help the Rams win a couple of games in his short stint, he should also net the team a free fifth round pick.