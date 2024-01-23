 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raheem Morris staying at DC could be best case scenario for the Rams

The current Rams defensive coordinator may end up elsewhere as a head coach. Is that best for LA?

By Daniel Stone
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams have been fortunate to have defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris, assisting Sean McVay over the last few years. Morris had been the glue for the team when McVay found himself overwhelmed and lacking direction. The Rams didn’t win a game in the month of November during the 2021-2022 season and that happened again during the 2022-2023 campaign. It’s Morris who McVay and the players can lean on during those tough stretches.

Morris aided the team amid a skid once again when he, McVay and the Rams navigated a 3-6 start to this season by winning 7 out of 8 games for a 10-7 finish.

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It is directly because of coaches like Morris that LA was able to win the Super Bowl a couple seasons ago and it’s why the team was able to go from a losing season the year before to a playoff contender more recently. There’s valid reason that teams are interviewing him for their head coaching vacancies. He’s earned the opportunity.

Perhaps McVay and Morris getting a chance to coach without each other would allow them to continue to grow. If Raheem does leave then it opens the door for all types of possibilities in LA including reuniting with former Rams defensive coordinator and former Los Angeles Chargers head coach, Brandon Staley. Would LA rather choose to promote internally if Morris moved on?

If it’s not Raheem at DC then what is the best case scenario for the Rams? Who could they bring in? McVay wants continuity with the coaches. As excited as LA’s head coach might be to see his friend get an opportunity elsewhere, he may also be ecstatic to see him stick around. What if Morris staying in LA is the best case scenario for the Rams in 2024? McVay and Morris won the Super Bowl before. You don’t think they can bring home the big one again?

Morris would have another year to build upon an exciting young defense and another year working in bright and sunny Los Angeles.

NFL: Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams Championship Parade Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Most likely Morris will be disappointed if he doesn’t get the head coaching job that he is after. For the Rams, the reality is that bad news for Morris could be good news for them. He joined them in 2021 and they found instant success with a Lombardi and he may have been coaching the defensive rookie of the year in Kobie Turner this season. Morris didn’t just come in and keep the Rams stagnant, he has helped make McVay and the franchise better.

You can disagree and say Morris isn’t the best answer for LA. Would you agree when I say they could do a whole lot worse?

If Morris moves on, it will be an opportunity for McVay and the Rams to find someone new. If he stays, then he and McVay will try to figure out how to improve from last season, with Morris still commanding the defense.

