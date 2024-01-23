Raheem Morris staying at DC could be best case scenario for the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have been fortunate to have defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris, assisting Sean McVay over the last few years. Morris had been the glue for the team when McVay found himself overwhelmed and lacking direction. The Rams didn’t win a game in the month of November during the 2021-2022 season and that happened again during the 2022-2023 campaign. It’s Morris who McVay and the players can lean on during those tough stretches.

Morris aided the team amid a skid once again when he, McVay and the Rams navigated a 3-6 start to this season by winning 7 out of 8 games for a 10-7 finish.

It is directly because of coaches like Morris that LA was able to win the Super Bowl a couple seasons ago and it’s why the team was able to go from a losing season the year before to a playoff contender more recently. There’s valid reason that teams are interviewing him for their head coaching vacancies. He’s earned the opportunity.

Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is scheduling second in-person head-coaching interviews with the Falcons, Panthers, Commanders and Seahawks, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2024

Perhaps McVay and Morris getting a chance to coach without each other would allow them to continue to grow. If Raheem does leave then it opens the door for all types of possibilities in LA including reuniting with former Rams defensive coordinator and former Los Angeles Chargers head coach, Brandon Staley. Would LA rather choose to promote internally if Morris moved on?

If it’s not Raheem at DC then what is the best case scenario for the Rams? Who could they bring in? McVay wants continuity with the coaches. As excited as LA’s head coach might be to see his friend get an opportunity elsewhere, he may also be ecstatic to see him stick around. What if Morris staying in LA is the best case scenario for the Rams in 2024? McVay and Morris won the Super Bowl before. You don’t think they can bring home the big one again?

Morris would have another year to build upon an exciting young defense and another year working in bright and sunny Los Angeles.

Most likely Morris will be disappointed if he doesn’t get the head coaching job that he is after. For the Rams, the reality is that bad news for Morris could be good news for them. He joined them in 2021 and they found instant success with a Lombardi and he may have been coaching the defensive rookie of the year in Kobie Turner this season. Morris didn’t just come in and keep the Rams stagnant, he has helped make McVay and the franchise better.

Here is Les Snead's 3-minute monologue on Raheem Morris' qualifications to be hired as a head coach during this cycle



"He will be able to hire an unbelievable staff... and I'm pretty sure there will be a lot of tampering charges. Because just about every player will text him… pic.twitter.com/2Ze8s6cuYz — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) January 19, 2024

You can disagree and say Morris isn’t the best answer for LA. Would you agree when I say they could do a whole lot worse?

Raheem Morris coached his ass of this year with the group that he had.



Held a top-10 offense to three-second half points after in-game adjustments.



Offense went 0-for-3 in the red zone vs. #29 ranked red zone defense. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) January 15, 2024

If Morris moves on, it will be an opportunity for McVay and the Rams to find someone new. If he stays, then he and McVay will try to figure out how to improve from last season, with Morris still commanding the defense.