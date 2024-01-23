Random Ramsdom: See the honor that Aaron Donald and Kyren Williams earned

Another year in the books for the Los Angeles Rams and more awards going to Aaron Donald. See the link below and celebrate with AD as he basks in his eight time making the All-NFL team. Kyren Williams joins Donald this year in hopefully what is a first of many for the young LA running back.

Some say AD may have taken a step back with his age, but goodness he sure still seems to dominate games and the awards programs. Please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great day!

Thank you everyone for all the comments on yesterday’s Random Ramsdom!

Rams DT Aaron Donald and RB Kyren Williams named to PFWA's 2023 All-NFL, All-NFC teams: https://t.co/tX6QjnVXnp — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) January 22, 2024

“Two Rams have earned all-league recognition for their performances this past season. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald and running back Kyren Williams each landed on the Professional Football Writers of America’s (PFWA) 2023 All-NFL and All-NFC teams, the organization announced Monday. It’s Donald’s eighth time overall in his career making the All-NFL team, breaking a tie with Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy White for the most PFWA First-Team All-NFL selections by a defensive tackle (the organization selected a first and second All-NFL team from 1968-76).”

Premiere: Between the Horns - Wild Card Wrap Up, End of Season Awards, + Favorite Moments from 2023 for your Rams. https://t.co/XXOKPtUKIj — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 22, 2024

“Even with nearly $28 million in projected cap space, according to Over The Cap, the Rams are unlikely to go on a spending spree when the market opens in March. Rams GM Les Snead told reporters last week that even with some more cap space than usual, Los Angeles won’t go crazy early in free agency. “It’s going to give you the element of, OK, is there a possible unrestricted free agent that we haven’t really been able to acquire in the past? And it also allows you to, if you do make trades for veterans, you can take on their salaries. It gives you flexibility. I don’t think we’re sitting here today going, ‘Let’s spend all $40 million within the first hour.”

Who is coming to Rams Night at the @lakings game?! ‍♂️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 22, 2024

“He already has received interest from the Saints, Bears and Patriots, with Robinson expected in New England on Tuesday for his interview. Now, he has interview requests from the Steelers and Raiders, Albert Breer of SI.com reports. The Rams hired Robinson as their assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019, and he became the receivers coach in 2020 before going back to the assistant quarterbacks coach in 2021. He held his current titles the past two seasons.”