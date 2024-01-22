Rams likely to lose Zac Robinson to offensive coordinator job

As the Los Angeles Rams wait to find out if they’re losing defensive coordinator Raheem Morris or not, another assistant coach who could be just as valuable and might have greater odds of leaving is on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Zac Robinson is one of the hottest names in the coordinator market and it seems probable that unless Sean McVay can do something to make him stay, he’s going to be on another team in 2024.

Robinson is interviewing with the New England Patriots on Tuesday to be their first offensive coordinator in the post-Bill Belichick era, which would pair him with head coach Jerod Mayo.

Robinson was briefly on the Patriots in 2010, when Mayo was on the team as a linebacker.

But New England isn’t likely to be his last interview: The Raiders and Steelers have put in interview requests, while the Saints and Bears were said to be interested as well. The Bears have hired Shane Waldron as their next offensive coordinator though, so Chicago’s closed the book on interviews.

Robinson was hired by McVay in 2019 as an assistant quarterbacks coach. He also worked with receivers until being promoted to pass game coordinator in 2022.

Along with head coaches Zac Taylor, Matt LaFleur, and Kevin O’Connell, Robinson would be joining the ranks of other McVay offensive assistants to become coordinators, including Wes Phillips in Minnesota and Thomas Brown in Carolina, though Brown is not likely to be the Panthers OC next season. Brown is, however, getting interviews as a head coach.

If not, would a return to the Rams to replace Robinson be possible?