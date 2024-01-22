Random Ramsdom: Could LA extend linebacker Ernest Jones sooner than later?

Could the Los Angeles Rams consider extending linebacker Ernest Jones? He still has some time on his rookie deal but would it be wise for LA to try and sign him before his contract ends? In theory his pricetag will only go up and Les Snead may want to avoid Jones hitting free agency and a potential bidding war. According to the link below, it seems to be something the team is considering, but of course nothing is official right now. Please comment on whatever you’d like and have a good Monday. Did you enjoy the divisional rounds?

‘Leader of the Defense!’ Rams General Manager Les Snead Talks Ernest Jones Extension (ramsdigest)

“Definitely the leader of the defense,” Snead said. Jones set career-highs in several statistics this year, including tackles (145), sacks (4.5), tackles for loss (14), and passes defended (six). Unsurprisingly, Pro Football Focus gave him the best season-long grade (78.8) of his young career. Only defensive tackles Aaron Donald and Kobie Turner earned higher grades on the Rams defense. Jones isn’t a free agent this offseason but will enter the 2024 season on an expiring contract if he isn’t extended in the coming months. After the season he had, Jones has done everything possible to cement himself as a part of Los Angeles’ future. Now, it’s Snead’s turn to do the same. “In the past obviously we’d been invested in other positions …” Snead said. “He’s definitely someone we’ll discuss and someone we’d like to have around.”

“Ryan Anderson of LAFB Network sums it up in a recent article as he talks about why signing Brian Burns would be advantageous for the Rams. “Burns will likely fetch between $25-$30 million per year which puts a dent in the Rams current $41.5 million in cap space. But the Rams have the dead weight that they will likely part ways with this offseason in addition to the contract restructuring wizardry they are known for,” Anderson writes. “The Rams have the means and the focus to land this free-agent big fish and it will go a long way to helping them get back to playing competitive football into 2025.”

“On the defensive side, edge rusher Byron Young and defensive tackle Kobie Turner made it onto the All-Rookie team. Young was the player that the Rams drafted with the third-round pick that they got in the trade for Matthew Stafford, and he had a solid season, finishing with eight sacks. Turner also had a great rookie season, tying future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald’s franchise rookie record for sacks with nine. Nobody is happier with the Rams rookie class than head coach Sean McVay, who raved about the young guys who could be the future of the franchise. “I’ve been really pleased with them,” McVay said. “It’s been a real positive and I think we’ve found some guys that can be cornerstones or guys that are going to continue to be building blocks for years to come.”