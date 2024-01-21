Rams Reacts: 95% of fans believe team headed in right direction

In the last SB Nation Reacts poll of the Rams season, fans end on a high note by voting almost in unison agreement that the team is headed in the right direction. In this week’s poll for Rams fans, 95% of you said that you’re confident that the team is headed in the right direction.

Not only is this up significantly from L.A.’s season low near 30% in Week 10, but definitely much higher than at the end of the 2022 season.

In the last 12 months, the Rams have gone from 5-12 and no first round pick and trading Jalen Ramsey to 10-7 and having added players like Puka Nacua and Kobie Turner in the draft.

This is certainly a new era going from the 2023 season to 2024, as the Rams will have resources unlike they’ve had in recent years, including a first round pick.

