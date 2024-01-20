Will Raheem Morris become rare two-time hire by the same team?

The Atlanta Falcons don’t need to interview Raheem Morris in order to get to know him, but they do need to interview him if they want Morris to be their next head coach. Though Morris is not even near the top-three highest-profile coaches that the Falcons have been connected to in this process, the Rams defensive coordinator still met with his former team on Saturday and for that reason probably believe he has a chance to land in Atlanta.

Again.

We have interviewed Rams Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris for our head coach opening — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 20, 2024

Morris was hired by former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn when Quinn got the job in 2015, first serving as the assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator. He then spent the next four seasons as the receivers coach and three of those campaigns as the offensive pass game coordinator. Quinn relinquished defensive coordinator duties to Morris in 2020, then Morris became the interim head coach when Quinn was fired following an 0-5 start.

In 11 games as the head coach, Morris took the Falcons to a 4-7 record.

The team hired Arthur Smith in 2021, but is now circling back on the head coaching market, including back to Morris. His odds of landing the job don’t look good if you’re judging Atlanta by how many of the big names they’ve been connected to: The Falcons have already interviewed Bill Belichick twice, have interviewed and schedule a second meeting with Jim Harbaugh, and are set to meet with Mike Vrabel next week.

That’s a six-time Super Bowl winner, the reigning national champion, and a highly-respected coach who has been on the job for the last six years with the Titans.

In addition, the Falcons have completed interviews with Steve Wilks, Mike Macdonald, Ejiro Evero, Brian Callahan, Aaron Glenn, and Anthony Weaver. They are scheduled to also interview Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

It’s not Morris’s only opportunity. He is also set to talk to the Chargers on Saturday.

Morris has met with the Panthers and is still set to talk to the Seahawks and Commanders.