Random Ramsdom: Kevin Demoff advocated for Raheem Morris on the X in a big way

We don’t know what is going to happen with current Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris. Will be offered a head coaching position, or could he be left out again? We are going to have to wait and see, but there seems to be plenty of people in his corner. From LA head coach Sean McVay, to Rams COO, Kevin Demoff and even former LA cornerback Jalen Ramsey has something to say. There’s plenty of people who disagree too. You can check out the tweets below and I think there are even more than what I am sharing.

I am a fan of Morris. I think he’s done a lot for LA for the defense (Super Bowl winning defense), and working with McVay to make Sean an even better coach. That’s my take. I know plenty disagree. Please let us know in the comments below!

Took over Tampa team near bottom of NFL in spending & won 10 games in 2010. Bucs didn’t have another 10 win season between 2006 & Tom Brady



Falcons have requested to interview him so they must think he can be more than the interim



Why dont you say what you actually want to say https://t.co/XjNsuuIGZq — Kevin Demoff (@kdemoff) January 13, 2024

“Morris has interviewed with or been requested for an interview by the Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers and Falcons, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Last offseason, Morris interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts for their head coach opening. “No. 1, I think we all know, [he’s a] great human being,” Snead said. “The guy is coded to respect everyone, to build a relationship with everyone no matter where you’re at in the organization. What’s awesome is, as he does that, you just see the respect flow back in his direction. He’s coded for that. It’s a superpower that I think would help any organization.” Rams coach Sean McVay said when he interviewed Morris for the defensive coordinator position in 2021, he spent time trying to convince Morris to take the Rams job instead of going to Jacksonville to coach the Jaguars. “But what I remember is as soon as we were able to get him on board, there was an immediate excitement from everybody that he touched in this building, whether it be players, coaches [or] staff,” McVay said. “And he’s got that magnetism about him where he is just saying something’s different about this guy and he’s really special.”

#Lions HC Dan Campbell on Kerby Joseph being labeled dirty: “That’s how we play football here. Just keep your head up, see what you hit. That’ll always be what I tell Kerby. ... He’s going for the thigh board and staying away from the head. That’s how we play defense here. It’s… https://t.co/N4NCrhXyh4 pic.twitter.com/e92Lm63vpf — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 18, 2024

Yesterday’s links article was about Matthew Stafford “talking” to Kerby Joseph. There was great discussion in the comments about that topic and a few others, so feel free to check that out. I saw that Joseph responded and I thought maybe we’d keep the discussion going here (or in the previous post) if we wanted to, or not. It’s all good. Have a great Saturday!

“I’m cool. I’m used to being the villain,” Joseph told the Detroit Free Press. “To be honest, I don’t really know [why Stafford was mad],” Joseph continued. “It was the quickest thing, so I don’t even know what his intentions was, for real. On the celebration part, I wasn’t celebrating that I hurt him [Higbee]. I kind of didn’t really peep that he was hurt, for real. But like I said, prayers out to that boy and his family. Like the game we play, just stuff happens.” Joseph’s coaches and teammates have defended him throughout this saga, with head coach Dan Campbell saying “that’s how we play football here.”

Hall of Famers and Walter Payton Men of the Year who asked to be added to those who think Raheem should be a head coach@AndrewWhitworth @Bwagz



Happy to keep adding! https://t.co/ifAB5tM7OP — Kevin Demoff (@kdemoff) January 13, 2024

“FOXBORO — New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is accelerating the process of building out his staff for the upcoming season. While the 37-year-old is seemingly off to a fast start in his consideration of potential offensive and defensive coordinators, NFL Network is reporting on Friday that the Pats are expected to interview Los Angeles Rams special teams assistant coach Jeremy Springer for their special teams coordinator.”

Rams COO Kevin Demoff standing up for DC Raheem Morris and calling out some poorly coded racism https://t.co/Wo7bcDHwiY — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) January 14, 2024

