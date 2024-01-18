PFF says that the Rams should target this free agent pass rusher in 2024

The Los Angeles Rams will have money this offseason to go on a spending spree this offseason during free agency. Last year, the Rams took the risk of trading Jalen Ramsey and cutting Leonard Floyd so that they would have that flexibility this offseason. The time is here and now it’s about finding players that fit the Rams’ current team build.

Pro Football Focus recently listed one free agent that each NFL team should pursue in the 2024 offseason. That player for the Rams was current Baltimore Ravens edge rusher, Jadeveon Clowney. Here’s what Gordon McGuinness of PFF had to say,

“Clowney has spent consecutive seasons in the same city just once since leaving the Houston Texans before the 2019 campaign. A stint with a Rams team that was better than many expected in 2023 would seem like a good fit. He is currently having a career year in Baltimore, with an 81.2 PFF pass-rush grade and 71 quarterback pressures.”

The question here is whether or not Clowney is a good team-fit for what the Rams are currently trying to build. Again, when it comes to the 2024 free agency period, Los Angeles needs to find balance when it comes to finding low-value options that can plug a short-term hole versus expensive options that can becomes future building blocks.

Clowney signed a one-year, $2.5M contract with the Ravens this past offseason. Coming off of a career-year at 30 years old, the former number one overall pick will likely be looking for a slightly for lucrative contract. This past year was the second time in three seasons that Clowney had at least nine sacks.

The issue here with Clowney is that he’s not necessarily a player in the model of being that future building block. If the Rams were to sign the Ravens edge rusher, they would need to also sign one of the top pass rushers. It’s hard to see the Rams double-dipping at the edge rusher position in free agency, especially after selecting three in last April’s draft. If the Rams were to miss out on some of the top names in free agency, Clowney may make sense as a veteran stop-gap, but as a player that the Rams should pursue? That’s where Clowney doesn’t make the most sense.

Someone like Brian Burns, who is on this list as a player that the Arizona Cardinals should sign, makes a lot more sense for the Rams at the edge rusher position. He’s a young player on defense with star potential that Aaron Donald can ‘pass the torch off to’ once he’s ready to hang up his cleats.