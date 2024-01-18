Random Ramsdom: Baker Mayfield is hearing that Ford Field is very loud

The Los Angeles Rams are out of the playoffs but two former Rams quarterbacks will be facing off this weekend. Baker Mayfield will be traveling with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to take on Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. Mayfield reportedly reached out to some players in LA, Baker’s former teammates. If the report is true then some of the Rams players told Mayfield they thought this was the loudest game they had ever played in. I do recall the Rams needing to burn a timeout in the second half on offense, and that absolutely could’ve been due to crowd noise, but overall it seemed like LA moved the ball well (except in the redzone) and dialed it up what they wanted (except in the redzone). The crowd noise certainly had an impact, and it seems to me that the Rams prepared for it as well as they could have.

Both QBs are former number one overall picks. Goff just beat another number one overall pick when he and his team defeated Matthew Stafford. Will Goff do it again? I know the Rams lost but I still have every intetion to watch as much of the playoffs as I can. I like the Bucs and Lions so may the best team win.

Did the article a bit differently today. I hope that is acceptable and up to the standard. Please comment on whatever you’d like and have a great day! The season may have ended but Random Ramsdoms can keep going!

“Higbee will undergo surgery for the knee injury, which he suffered in the second half Sunday when Lions safety Kerby Joseph went low to break up a pass and flipped Higbee into the air. “He is such a tough stud and means so much to our team in so many different ways, it’s unfortunate,” McVay said. “But he’s got the right mindset and spirit.” The timing of the injury in mid-January puts into question whether Higbee, who signed a two-year contract extension with the Rams in September, will be ready for training camp or even the start of the season.”

