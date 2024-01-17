McVay doubles down on Matthew Stafford being the Rams QB for 2024

The 2022 offseason was a tough one for both QB Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay. Stafford was coming off an elbow injury, followed by a spinal injury that ended his season prematurely. After 14 seasons in the NFL, many wondered if Stafford would return to LA, especially after winning a Super Bowl the year prior. While both Stafford and McVay flirted with retirement, they inevitably joined back together for a successful 2023 campaign that ended with a playoff berth.

This offseason, McVay looks to be squashing any potential rumors early. He has already confirmed that he will be returning to the sidelines in Los Angeles for next season, but he also seems to want to make it well known that he expects his veteran QB back as well.

On Wednesday, when asked if Stafford was their guy moving forward, McVay gave a fiery answer to shut down any and all doubts of his commitment to Stafford in 2024.

“A hundred percent, absolutely. Unequivocally, yes. Yes, I totally understand (the question). But, oh man, that would be a good way to get me really riled up. No, we’re ready to go. He’s ready to go and couldn’t be more committed to having him lead us next year.”

This is the second time in a week that McVay has made a point of saying that Stafford is not going anywhere, first confirming his expectations of Stafford’s return immediately after the Rams Wild Card loss to the Detroit Lions.

Stafford’s play this season probably has a lot to do with McVay doubling down on his QB’s return, as Stafford was able to get his second Pro Bowl nod with 24 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and just shy of 4,000 yards passing. The Rams surprised many, making the playoffs in a cap-strapped year with the NFL’s second-youngest roster.

LA may have lost their Wild Card game, but Stafford showed out in the game with two touchdown passes, no interceptions and 367 yards passing. He also displayed his typical toughness, playing through a hand and rib injury, while returning to the game after he looked to be knocked unconscious on a rough hit in the second half.

Stafford carries a hefty price tag of $49 million dollars against the cap next year, however, he is also arguably one of the top three quarterbacks in the NFC conference. The Rams should still have plenty of space left, with over $50 million projected to be open and available for free agents or to resign impact players already on the roster like RG Kevin Dotson and WR Demarcus Robinson.

The Rams will look to pickup where they left off heading into next year, with Stafford already confirmed to be back, Aaron Donald signed until 2025 and Cooper Kupp locked up through 2026. They will also, of course, bring back rookie breakout star Puka Nacua, as well as Kobie Turner and Byron Young, for their sophomore seasons in LA. With some potential free agent help at corner or edge rusher available in the offseason, Los Angeles should be on most people’s short list of potential Super Bowl contending teams heading into 2024.