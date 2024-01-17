Did Panthers conduct sham interview with Raheem Morris?

The Carolina Panthers interviewed Raheem Morris for their open head coaching position on Wednesday, but did they do so in good faith? ESPN’s Panthers writer David Newton is skeptical of Carolina hiring anyone other than an offensive head coach in order to work on developing quarterback Bryce Young.

So do the Panthers have real interest in Morris or are they potentially wasting his time and conducting a sham interview with the Rams defensive coordinator?

Despite having several defensive minded coaches on their list the belief is Carolina still wants an offensive minded coach to develop Bryce Young. https://t.co/EKUfDW6VU9 — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) January 17, 2024

One potential reason that Morris could be in the running even as a defensive coordinator is that he did coach offense with the Atlanta Falcons for five years prior to going back to defense. So though he is a defensive coordinator now, Morris was a pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach for Dan Quinn.

Morris also has interview requests from the Falcons, Chargers, Seahawks, and Commanders.

But Atlanta is reportedly hot for Bill Belichick and the Chargers are said to be making a hard push for Jim Harbaugh. If those two coaches are hired, is the request for Morris legitimate? That would only leave Seattle and Washington, but the Commanders are also thought to want Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Do the Seahawks want to steal Sean McVay’s defensive coordinator that badly or is Seattle also going to go with an offensive coach? The Seahawks have been connected to Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn since before they fired Pete Carroll, so there’s a chance that Seattle’s request could also end up looking hollow.