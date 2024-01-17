Saints request interview with Rams assistant for open OC position

Add the New Orleans Saints to the growing list of teams that want to be like the Los Angeles Rams, as they have requested an interview with Sean McVay assistant Zac Robinson to become their next offensive coordinator. Longtime coordinator Pete Carmichael, Jr. was fired after 15 seasons on the job, so Robinson is in the line to be the next person calling the offensive shots in New Orleans.

This would be Robinson’s first offensive coordinator position, but he’s hardly the first McVay coach to get a promotion.

Saints requested to interview Rams QB coach/pass game coordinator Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator opening, per sources — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 17, 2024

Robinson was a quarterback at Oklahoma State and a seventh round pick of the Patriots in 2010. Robinson bounced around the league a little bit until 2013 and then got his start as a coach with the Rams in 2019. Robinson had been an assistant quarterbacks and receivers coach until being promoted to pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022.

Other McVay offensive assistants to become head coaches or offensive coordinators include Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor, Kevin O’Connell, Wes Phillips, and Thomas Brown. Shane Waldron is the offensive coordinator of the Seahawks, but could be fired when Seattle hires a new head coach. On defense, Brandon Staley was a head coach for three years and Joe Barry is the defensive coordinator for the Packers, while Raheem Morris could get a head coaching position this month.

Robinson would be working with Derek Carr and for Dennis Allen, who has retained his position as head coach despite missing the playoffs for the second year in a row. In five years as a head coach with the Raiders and Saints, Allen has never made the playoffs and 2023’s 9-8 was his first winning record.

Could Robinson help?