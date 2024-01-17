Rams mock draft: Would L.A. select another national championship-winning QB?

The Athletic posted a mock draft this week and writer Dane Brugler connected the L.A. Rams to a successor for Matthew Stafford. With the 19th pick, Brugler has the Rams selecting McCarthy, which would make back-to-back drafts with national championship quarterbacks going to L.A..

Brugler cites the success of Jordan Love in Green Bay as motivation to get a quarterback now and develop him over several years.

19. Los Angeles Rams: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan Going into Aaron Rodgers’ age-36 season, the Packers made a forward-thinking pick and drafted their quarterback of the future (Jordan Love) in the back half of Round 1. Going into Matthew Stafford’s age-36 season, the Rams might be in a position to follow the same approach. Who knows when Stafford will hang ’em up, but with his injury past, the Rams at least need to consider it. There is a wide range of opinions on McCarthy’s projection and draft value. Michigan didn’t ask him to consistently push the ball downfield, but he was outstanding on money downs and will have the word “winner” bolded and highlighted in his scouting report (27-1 career record with a national title). Though I think he’ll have mostly second-round grades, McCarthy’s tools and intangibles could get him into the top 25.

In the second round, Brugler has the Rams selecting a cornerback out of Missouri.

52. Los Angeles Rams: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri One of the draft’s more physical corners, Rakestraw plays with the mentality and toughness to make plays against both pass and run. His injury feedback might directly impact where he is drafted, but the Rams could use a corner with his athleticism and compete skills.

How would you grade the selections of McCarthy and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw?