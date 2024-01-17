The Rams season is over, processing the loss to the Lions and moving forward

The Los Angeles Rams lost a playoff game on Sunday Night Football to the Detroit Lions, ending LA’s encouraging season. I had been waiting all week and all day for Sunday night, and when it came it absolutely delivered. The only part missing was a Rams win. It’s been a few days since the loss and I’m still thinking about the game. It’ll pass, but right now I’ll be walking in everyday situations and stop to just say out loud, “Damn.” If someone hears me they may ask. “What’s on my mind?” to which I’ll say, “The Rams game.” They either get it or they don’t. Everyone continues on their way.

There were plenty of blow-outs this past Wild-Card Round. The game played Sunday night wasn’t one of them. The Rams/Lions contest was about as tight as playoff football gets between two balanced teams, The result of the competetive game was a final score of 24-23 in favor of Detroit. Jared Goff and the Lions deserve all the credit in the world for the victory, and Rams fans can say LA had a great season. Even though the Rams did have an exciting season and there is plenty to be grateful for, the loss hurts.

Sports and life have so much in common that for some they are synomous. A football season begins and there is potential for the life of that team to be something special. However the season goes, the life of that team will eventually end. It’s dramtic, it’s inspiring, it’s morbid. It’s everything.

This 2023-2024 Rams season was a thrilling one. You never knew which Rams team would show up week to week, but you knew they had the potential to beat anyone. This season featured an elating Week One victory over the Seattle Seahawks. LA followed that victory up with an inability to string together consecutive wins. Then Sean McVay and his squad won 7 out of 8 games to force themselves into the playoffs, setting up one of the most narrative driven and talked about playoff matchups in recent memory.

It wasn’t just any playoff game. It was the matchup between former LA quarterback Goff and his replacement Matthew Stafford. McVay was facing his former quarterback while Stafford was taking on the franchise he led for over 10 years. There was the general manager angle of Les Snead taking on Brad Holmes. Holmes had worked with the Rams a number of years before becoming General Manger for the Lions. Snead and Holmes, the respective GM’s for LA and Detroit, struck the deal that sent Stafford to the Rams and Goff (plus plenty of draft picks) to the Lions.

Add in Detroit looking to win their first playoff game in over three decades going against the suddenly hot Rams. This was must watch television.

#NfL Impressive. Very impressive Lions and Rams pic.twitter.com/6KQwO1uWmq — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) January 17, 2024

It was an electric season for LA, and it got plenty of people to believe that the Rams are a top team in the NFL again. The expectation is that the Rams should get better this offseason. They have a first round draft pick (for now). They have young players who can improve, and they have veterans who can lead the way. Will the Rams be better? Will they make the playoffs again? All we can do is speculate, whereas last week we could still talk about this season and wonder, what if? What if LA wins this game? Then the next game? Then the championship? What if?

There is no more mystery. The season has concluded. Now I am left going about my day to day life and sometimes stopping dead in my tracks to say, “Damn.” Thinking about this play or that play, thinking what could’ve been different, knowing the outcome can no longer be changed. The loss is final.

We couldn't have done it without you — can't wait to be back, Ramily! pic.twitter.com/STNyosP9wd — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 16, 2024

What a season. This Rams journey was a fun distraction from some of the monotony of every day life. I suppose let’s enjoy the break because soon enough LA will be suiting up for Week One of the NFL season, and we’ll be wondering again, what if?