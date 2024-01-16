Raheem Morris has 3 interviews lined up, 2 more waiting

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will not likely be with L.A. for much longer, if interest of his services on the head coaching market are any indication. Morris has an interview with the Panthers on Wednesday, the Commanders on Thursday, and the Seahawks on Friday. The Chargers have requested an interview with Morris, but rumors of their intense interest in Jim Harbaugh have probably made other candidates question if L.A.’s interest in them is real.

The Falcons have requested Morris too, and in their case the person is Bill Belichick instead of Harbaugh. Essentially, Raheem Morris is talking to the three teams that he feels actually might want Raheem Morris.

It is the second year in a row that Morris has been a popular name during head coach interviews, making it even more likely that teams have done their homework and seen that the Rams defense did not fall apart without Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Wagner, and Leonard Floyd.

The best job for Morris could be Washington because he’s worked there before, there’s new ownership in place, and the Commanders have the second overall pick in the draft. He would likely have a couple of years of leeway to develop the roster from the ground up.