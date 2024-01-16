Lions safety says he didn’t intend to hurt Tyler Higbee, now confirmed to have torn ACL

The L.A. Rams have confirmed what was already suspected, which is that tight end Tyler Higbee suffered a torn ACL from a hit by Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph. After previously putting Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson on IR with a torn ACL, some are questioning if Joseph is a dirty player or if he knows how to tackle a tight end without causing a serious knee injury.

Joseph wrote that he has “no intention to hurt no body” or “harm their career”, but nonetheless the Lions safety does not have a good recent track record of avoiding those serious injuries.

#Rams TE Tyler Higbee did, in fact, tear his ACL after that brutal low hit by #Lions safety Kerby Joseph, source said after the MRI. He faces a challenge to be ready for the start of next season.



Joseph wrote on social media: “I don’t have no intention to hurt no body and or… pic.twitter.com/jmfBjwGkuZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2024

Higbee has not missed significant time with injury before but the start of his 2024 season is in jeopardy now. It will be an arduous offseason recovery period for Higbee and the Rams may need to seek outside help at the tight end position even though L.A. has Davis Allen and Hunter Long under contract.