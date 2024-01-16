 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lions safety says he didn’t intend to hurt Tyler Higbee, now confirmed to have torn ACL

Kerby Joseph says he didn’t intend to hurt Tyler Higbee, but this makes two torn ACL tight ends by Lions safety

By Kenneth Arthur
/ new
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The L.A. Rams have confirmed what was already suspected, which is that tight end Tyler Higbee suffered a torn ACL from a hit by Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph. After previously putting Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson on IR with a torn ACL, some are questioning if Joseph is a dirty player or if he knows how to tackle a tight end without causing a serious knee injury.

Joseph wrote that he has “no intention to hurt no body” or “harm their career”, but nonetheless the Lions safety does not have a good recent track record of avoiding those serious injuries.

Higbee has not missed significant time with injury before but the start of his 2024 season is in jeopardy now. It will be an arduous offseason recovery period for Higbee and the Rams may need to seek outside help at the tight end position even though L.A. has Davis Allen and Hunter Long under contract.

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...