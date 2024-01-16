Random Ramsdom: LA took a bit of a beating in latest loss

The Los Angeles Rams season may be over but there is still plenty of of news to try and keep track of. LA put up a great effort against the Detroit Lions on Sunday but they came up just a bit short. Injuries to players like Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Tyler Higbee and more added up over the course of the game. The Rams will be going into the offseason and so they can start the healing process now as opposed to needing to gear up for another game.

No real question today, but please comment on whatever you’d like and have a good Tuesday! LA may have lost but there’s still plenty to be happy about as a fan. It will be fun to see what Sean McVay and Les Snead decide to do in this offseason.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Reserve/Future: T A.J. Arcuri, G Logan Bruss, DT Cory Durden, LB Olakunle Fatukasi, DB Tanner Ingle, C Mike McAllister, DB Cameron McCutcheon, T Zachary Thomas, LB Zach VanValkenburg, QB Dresser Winn — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 15, 2024

“The Rams took Fuller’s injury day-by-day in preparation for the matchup with the Detroit Lions, but Fuller was unable to answer the bell. No updates about Fuller’s injury were reported, so we will presume that his recovery is underway and that he will suffer no lingering effects. RB Kyren Williams The LA Rams surprisingly did not get the type of production in the game from feature running back Kyren Williams that I had hoped. Williams ended the game with 61 yards on 13 carries, but seemed to run with more confidence and authority in the second half. Unfortunately, his performance ended early, as he suffered an injury to his hand in the second half limited his playing time.”

2024 Pro Bowl Games, NFL Scouting Combine + more key dates to keep in mind during offseason. ⤵️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 15, 2024

“2) Matthew Stafford, Rams fall in valiant effort. Los Angeles entered a hostile environment Sunday in Detroit, where Ford Field was packed with 66,367 fans ready to let out 32 years’ worth of frustration. Sean McVay, Stafford and Co. were undeterred by the boos, recovering from a few early blows dealt by the Lions to storm back, making it a 21-17 game with 4:02 left in the first half. Stafford was excellent all evening, completing 25 of 36 passes for 367 yards and shaking off a handful of brutal hits to stay on the field and keep the Rams in the game. They ultimately fell short, failing to convert two great scoring chances in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t without great effort. Puka Nacua continued his historic season, setting a rookie record for the most receiving yards in a playoff game (181) and scoring a touchdown. Los Angeles outgained Detroit by nearly 100 yards and battled to make it close all the way to the end, where the final score accurately reflected this contest. It just didn’t end with the Rams on top.”

.@RamsNFL QB Matthew Stafford on returning in 2024: "That's my plan right now"https://t.co/3HDGcG8oNJ — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) January 15, 2024

“It was also Stafford’s first time back at Ford Field since the blockbuster trade. “It’s sports,” Kelly wrote over a screenshot of the fan’s comment. “The city wants to win. Everything is fair game… “Except the fans who booed my children.. other than that, I loved the atmosphere and the booing just gave my husband more fire. “The more you love, the more you hate. I consider it all love going both ways. And now that we are out.. I hope the Lions bring home a Lombardi to that city because that feeling is like no other. Go get it.”