Seahawks put in request to interview Raheem Morris for open HC position

The Seattle Seahawks have put in their first four known interview requests to replace Pete Carroll as the head coach and two of those names are familiar to Rams fans. The first is Raheem Morris, L.A.’s current defensive coordinator and a popular name on the interview circuit again this year. The second is former Sean McVay assistant coach Ejiro Evero, who has most recently been the defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

Either of those requests could be sources of intel for the Seahawks as they continue to search for ways to beat McVay, something that Seattle has struggled with since 2017.

Seahawks requested a head coaching interview with Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2024

The other two names that the Seahawks are known to have requested are Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who spent two seasons as Seattle’s defensive coordinator and went to the Super Bowl both times, and Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith.

Morris and Quinn worked closely together on the Atlanta Falcons for six seasons.

The Seahawks previously hired Shane Waldron off of the McVay tree to be their offensive coordinator. Could they next tab Morris as the head coach?