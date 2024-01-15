Knee injury puts start of 2024 season in doubt for Tyler Higbee

The L.A. Rams fear that tight end Tyler Higbee tore his ACL from a hit by Lions safety Kerby Joseph. If Higbee needs ACL surgery, a recovery that typically takes at least nine months, it puts the start of his 2024 season in doubt. The Rams signed Higbee to a contract extension last year.

Jared Goff, consoling his injured Rams buddy Tyler Higbee. “He’s one of my best friends,” Goff said. pic.twitter.com/EvadW4DAmn — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) January 15, 2024

Higbee, 31, caught 47 passes for 495 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has never missed significant time in his career due to injury.

The Rams drafted Davis Allen in the fifth round and acquired Hunter Long in the Jalen Ramsey trade from the Dolphins, giving them at least two tight ends under contract for next season who could step in for Higbee while he recovers. Brycen Hopkins is a free agent.

Les Snead may consider drafting a tight end or adding a veteran to prepare for next season in case Higbee is unable to start in Week 1. Allen and Long could fill in, but adding another tight end would not have been a bad idea in either case.

Higbee has a $11.6 million cap hit next season, the first of a two-year, $17 million contract.