Random Ramsdom: Are Rams fans happy for Jared Goff?

The Los Angeles Rams were defeated by Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions. There was a time when Goff was leading the Rams and helping them win playoff games. Today Goff is playing for the Lions and was a big reason why LA’s season has come to an end. Are any Rams fans checking out the Random Ramsdom today? If so, are you happy for Goff? Are you bitter? Will you be rooting for the Lions? My answer is yes I am happy for Jared and I’ll root for his team. I am super bummed that LA lost, but what a season they had.

Please comment on whatever you’d like, have a great MLK Day, and let’s try to reflect and be grateful for another season of Rams football! Even if it didn’t end the way we wanted.

“DETROIT — Jared Goff got his revenge. And it ended the Rams’ season. Jettisoned by the Rams three years ago in a trade for Matthew Stafford, Goff on Sunday night played turnover free and led the Lions to a historic 24-23 victory in an NFC wild-card game before 66,367 delirious fans at Ford Field. Goff, the top pick by the Rams in the 2016 NFL draft, had said this week that he and Rams coach Sean McVay were “good,” despite McVay’s handling of the trade. But Goff had to relish winning the Lions’ first home playoff game in 32 years with a victory over the team that cast him aside.”

.@AsapPuka "is a freakin' warrior... This guy is going to be a problem for a long time." pic.twitter.com/1pFANWnMQu — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 15, 2024

“The streak is over: The Detroit Lions have won a playoff game for the first time since 1992. Hosting in the postseason for the first time since 1994, the Lions defeated the Rams 24-23 — thanks to a strong offensive first half and a stout defensive second half. The Lions will host either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Philadelphia Eagles next week in the divisional round.”

A bright future ahead.

Thank you, Rams fans. pic.twitter.com/zR6qPsIg0d — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 15, 2024

“In years past, the run game had been a weakness for the Rams’ offense, even including their Super Bowl-winning season back in 2021. However, that hadn’t been the case for this Rams team, as the emergence of Kyren Williams gave them their first 1,000-yard rusher and All-Pro level back since Todd Gurley. Yet, their success on the ground didn’t translate against a Lions defense that was specialized in taking away the run. Going into Sunday, the Lions’ defense was the league’s second-best run defense in yards per game, having allowed 88.8 yards. That success continued against the Rams as they held L.A. to just 68 yards on 17 carries. While Detroit deserves credit for stopping the Rams’ run game, it is worth mentioning that Williams exited the game twice due to injury, which limited him to just 13 carries.”