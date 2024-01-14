McVay confirms Matthew Stafford’s future with Rams

Matthew Stafford will be associated with words like “grit” and “resilience”, which were words used by Rams head coach Sean McVay after L.A.’s 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. The game ends the season, but not McVay or Stafford’s future with the L.A. Rams. McVay told the media after the game that he is excited to get back to work with Matthew Stafford next season.

Battling hand and rib injuries, on top of other ailments, Stafford went 25-of-36 for 367 yards and two touchdowns in L.A.’s loss to his former team. He helped Puka Nacua set a new single-game rookie playoff record with 181 yards on nine catches. Unfortunately, the final pass to Nacua was incomplete—the only incompletion to Puka on the night—and no pass interference was called on the play even though many have expressed that it should have been.

But while it would be easy to speculate that McVay and/or Stafford could contemplate retirement after this, McVay seemed to want to put an end to that talk right away.

On his former quarterback Jared Goff, McVay said that he was “happy” for Goff and “appreciative” of the years they spent together, but then McVay said that he wouldn’t want to have any other quarterback other than Matthew Stafford.

Matthew Stafford embracing his family pregame. pic.twitter.com/k31G1Cq8nv — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) January 15, 2024

Stafford made his second career Pro Bowl in 2023 and will be returning to an offense that should have more continuity on the offensive line and a full offseason to work with Nacua. A return by Cooper Kupp would be even better, although technically McVay didn’t say anything about him or Aaron Donald.

Let the speculation continue.