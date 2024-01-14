Puka Nacua broke another record

Puka Nacua left the regular season with the NFL rookie records for catches and yards in his first year, and fittingly he’s entered the playoffs with the record for most yards in a playoff game by a rookie. In the middle of the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions, Nacau caught his ninth pass and passed DK Metcalf for the most yards by a rookie in a playoff game: Puka Nacua has 181 yards and a touchdown.

He’s caught all nine of nine targets.

Puka Nacua sets a rookie record for receiving yards in a playoff game!



We wrote last week that Puka Nacua had his sights set on more rookie playoff records, including yards in a game, and he came through again on Sunday.

The 181 yards is Nacua’s new career-high, more than he had in any regular season game even though he finished with 1,486 yards on the season. He also caught 105 passes, both of which are rookie records. Nacua needs four more catches to tie the record for most receptions by a rookie in a playoff game.