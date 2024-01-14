Rams vs Lions: Wild-card game second half thread

The Los Angeles Rams trail the Detroit Lions by a score of 21-17 after the fist half of play.

The Lions started the game with the ball on offense and Jared Goff quickly moved his team into scoring range. LA’s defense struggled to contain Detroit’s run game on this drive and David Montgomery would end the drive with a rushing touchdown for the first points of the game. The Lions led 7-0 after the extra point.

LA was also able to move the ball on their first offensive drive of the game. The Rams marched into scoring range after some solid plays by Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams. However LA would be forced to settle for a field goal attempt after not being able to get the ball into the endzone. The Lions led 7-3 after the successful LA field goal.

On the second offensive drive for the Lions, Goff continued to move the ball and Detroit’s run game continued to give LA’s defense problems. This time Jahmyr Gibbs would cap off the drive with a rushing score and Detroit led 14-3. LA was able to respond on their second offensive drive when Stafford found Puca Nakua for a long receiving score. Stafford did appear to bang up his hand during the drive, so that may be something to monitor. LA trailed by a score 14-10 after the TD.

The Lions moved the ball once again on their next offensive possession as LA’s defense continued to struggle slowing down Goff and his playmakers. Goff would find Sam LaPorta, who was questionable coming into this game, for a TD. Detroit led 21-10. The Rams would respond once again with Stafford finding Tutu Atwell for a six. Detroit still led, but the score was now 21-17 with under five minutes remaining in the first half.

The Rams defense was finally able to force a Detroit punt with about one minute left in the half. The Rams didn’t do much with the ball as they instead chose to go to the half with the score staying 21-17.

