Packers-Cowboys open thread for Rams fans

The Green Bay Packers lead the Dallas Cowboys 27-7 at halftime of their wild card game. If the Packers can hold onto their 20-point lead in the second half and advance, it means that Green Bay will go to face the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

Which means that if the L.A. Rams beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, they will face the winner of Eagles-Bucs instead of the 49ers.

A Packers upset would also keep open the door, if only by a slight crack, for the Rams to host an NFC Championship game against Green Bay if both teams make it that far.

If the Cowboys lose, there will be immediate rumors afterwards of Mike McCarthy’s demise as head coach and what Dallas will do next. That could include Bill Belichick as the next head coach. Dak Prescott, who has thrown two interceptions and a pick-six, isn’t helping his case for a mega-extension in the offseason.

Talk about Cowboys-Packers second half below!