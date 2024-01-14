Rams vs Lions: Wild-card game day thread

The Los Angeles Rams travel to take on the Detroit Lions at 8:15pm ET for Sunday Night Football. The NFL script writers have outdone themsevles as this matchup may have more outside narratives than any other game this season. Detroit is hosting their first ever playoff game and their former franchise quarterback, Matthew Stafford, will be coming to town with a chance to end their season. Jared Goff, former franchise QB for the Rams, also has an opportunity to end LA’s season. Something we know he’d love to do after the Rams traded him and went on to win a Super Bowl in his absense.

The Rams have played winning football since their bye week. Their record is 7-1 since that time. Sean McVay’s team isn’t perfect, their special teams is shaky, but the team has done enough to put themselves in a position to compete in postseason football. Puca Nakua has a chance to extend his dominant season. Stafford has a chance to further his case as a Hall of Fame quarterback, and with a win McVay can put another stamp on what has been an incredible season of coaching by him and his staff.

The Lions should have plenty of pressure on them as they are the higher seed, and are looking to win the franchises first playoff game in a long time. Pressure can make diamonds, and with a solid perforance Goff today can continue to entrench himself as the true franchise QB in the city of Detroit. The Lions have an absolute stud at receiver in Amon-Ra St. Brown, they’ve got two number one running backs in David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. The Lions have Aiden Hutchenson who can absolutely get after the opposing quarterback and be exactly the type of player that can ruin LA’s offense.

I don’t know about you, but I have been waiting all week and all of today for Sunday night.

Please share your thoughts, and comment however you like. We welcome all fans and Rams followers aplenty right here at Turfshowtimes! So much football left until the final whistle. Let us know what you think. Go Rams!