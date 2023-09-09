Cooper Kupp placed on injured reserve by Los Angeles Rams

Almost six weeks after Sean McVay said that he ‘hoped’ Cooper Kupp would be okay after he left Rams practice early with a hamstring injury, the team has placed the All-Pro wideout on injured reserve. He will miss a minimum of four games, starting with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday and stretching on for at least the first month of the season.

The Rams will now be relying on Van Jefferson, Puka Nacua, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, and Demarcus Robinson as their receiving corps, at least for four weeks.

Rams are placing standout WR Cooper Kupp on injured reserve due to his lingering hamstring issues, per league sources. Kupp now will be sidelined a minimum of four games, starting with Sunday’s regular-season opener at Seattle. pic.twitter.com/T3ZWEZmUt3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2023

Kupp missed eight games in 2022 and he also missed half of the 2018 season with injuries. He averaged 90 yards per game last season and was by far Matthew Stafford’s favorite target. However, we didn’t see much of Stafford with L.A.’s other receivers in 2022 because the quarteback also missed the second half of the season. Now we’ll find out how they gel without WR1.