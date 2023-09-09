Rams Reacts: Fans expect Van Jefferson to be WR1 with Cooper Kupp out

The Los Angeles Rams will be without star receiver Cooper Kupp for Week 1 and beyond, after he was placed on IR Saturday by the team. This means he will miss at least the first four games with his reoccurring hamstring issue. This extended absence puts even more pressure on the depth behind him to step up big, specifically, third year receiver Van Jefferson.

While Puka Nacua and TuTu Atwell should also have sizable roles in Sunday’s game vs Seattle, fans voting in the DraftKings Reacts poll this week believe that Jefferson will be the player most likely to fill the void left by Cooper Kupp’s absence: One-third of you voted Jefferson as the most likely leading receiver without Kupp.

This makes sense as Jefferson is the next most experienced wide receiver in head coach Sean McVay’s offense besides Kupp. In addition to the receivers, veteran tight end Tyler Higbee also should see an uptick in looks as well.

The Seahawks are favored by 5.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook and even with Kupp being ruled out of the game, fans seem to be pretty evenly split on if the Rams will be being able to cover the +5.5 spread: 56% think that L.A. will cover the spread.

Personally, I’m pretty confident that they will, Kupp has been out most of the offseason and per McVay, the team has been preparing without him all summer and are ready for a situation like this, unlike in 2022.

The Rams also get some help from the Seahawks injury report with Jamal Adams out for the game, while rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon is questionable.

Kupp’s injury is going to linger until at least Week 5 now, and the Rams being able to adapt to life without him will be a big factor in the team’s success or failure this season.