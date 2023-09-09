Week 1 NFL picks: Which teams start the season 1-0?

Aside from the Rams playing the Seahawks, which Week 1 Sunday game are you most looking forward to watching?

There may not be a more intriguing rookie of the recent past than Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson. Not only because of his immense physical talent and unique traits, but also because Richardson had one year of college football as a starter and barely completed 50% of his passes at Florida. Perhaps the NFL and Indy head coach Shane Steichen’s offense will be a much better fit for him anyway, but this was the preferred plan that many had before the draft: A team should pick him and throw him into the fire right away because what Richardson needs is opportunities to play and learn from mistakes.

The Colts face the Jacksonville Jaguars at 10 AM PT.

The Jaguars are favored by 4.5 points at DraftKings Sportsbook and my picks for Tallysight are shown below.

Intriguing matchups that people assume have playoff implications include the Bengals at the Browns, the 49ers at the Steelers, the Dolphins at the Chargers, and on Sunday Night Football, the Cowboys at the Giants. Divisional rivalries also include the Panthers at the Falcons, Packers at Bears, and Raiders at Broncos.

Then there’s Bucs at Vikings, Titans at Saints, Texans at Ravens, Cardinals at Commanders, and Eagles at Patriots. The Bill play the Jets on Monday.

Which game are you most looking forward to?