This Rams player is set to start at right guard in Week 1 against Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams have been working on finding their starting offensive line throughout the offseason. With just days to go before the Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, it seems as if the team has settled on their starting five.

According to The Rams’ Stu Jackson, Sean McVay said, “there’s a good chance’ of Joe Noteboom starting at right guard on Sunday.

This would give the Rams a likely starting offensive line of:

LT Alaric Jackson

LG Steve Avila

C Coleman Shelton

RG Joe Noteboom

RT Rob Havenstein

There will certainly be a lot of anxiety to see how these five players perform together. With Noteboom spending much of the offseason injured, this group hasn’t gotten a lot of time to build chemistry.

Noteboom has played a majority of his career snaps on the left side. In 2019, the former third-round pick started at left guard and then in 2021 he filled in for Andrew Whitworth at left tackle. Noteboom has 10 career snaps at guard which came in 2018 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams are opting to go with Noteboom at right guard despite trading for Kevin Dotson from the Pittsburgh Steelers a few weeks ago. Dotson has played a majority of his career snaps at right guard, but looks to simply be a depth piece at this point in time. At the very least, Los Angeles is prepared if Noteboom does get injured which has been the case throughout his career. Additionally, Tremayne Anchrum performed well at right guard during the preseason.

On Sunday, the offensive line will have their work cut out for them against a revamped Seahawks defensive front. Seattle added Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed this offseason. For the Rams offense to have success, it will be crucial for the offensive line to keep Matthew Stafford upright. We’ll see in a few days how this group performs together.