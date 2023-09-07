Seahawks list several key starters on injury report, who could miss game against Rams?

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks will square off this Sunday in the season opener and already injuries have piled up for both teams. News may get worse for the Seahawks, as their 2022 leading rusher Kenneth Walker is listed as questionable and was limited in practice on Thursday.

The Rams will be without star receiver Cooper Kupp for Week 1 and potentially past that. Seattle also has a star player out in safety Jamal Adams, and potentially will be without corner Devon Witherspoon. the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks other first round pick this year, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, is expected to play despite breaking a bone in his wrist less than a month ago.

A new name was added to their injury report Thursday evening after Seattle’s 2nd year running back Kenneth Walker was limited in practice due to a groin injury and is currently listed as questionable for the Rams visit to Lumen Field. Walker missed a lot of time in training camp with a groin injury, so the news isn’t that surprising even though he was expected to be back at full strength already.

Something to watch: #Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker was limited for today’s practice with groin injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2023

The loss of Walker could change the gameplan for a Rams defense that struggled to get pressure through the entire preseason, giving up 464 yards rushing in the three exhibition games. Walker totaled 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns in his rookie year last season, so it would be a significant loss for Seattle on the offensive side of the ball. If the Seahawks are without Walker, expect rookie second round pick Zach Charbonnet out of UCLA and fourth-year pro DeeJay Dallas to to take over carries against Aaron Donald and company. Charbonnet has the higher ceiling, but Dallas is listed second on the depth chart.

Another rookie running back, seventh rounder Kenny McIntosh out of Georgia, missed practice and it would be a surprise if he suited up this week.

For now, the Seahawks might only be taking precautionary measures with Walker and Friday’s practice report will be more telling. He may not even be the most important name on Seattle’s injury report this week.

No. No update on Walker. We’ll get that tomorrow. Could have just been mostly a maintenance day. Running backs often do less as the week goes on. https://t.co/NyYQL7uD7L — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) September 8, 2023

The Seahawks didn’t practice with edge rusher Boye Mafe (illness) or guard Damien Lewis (shoulder) on Thursday, both key starters. Mafe, a second round pick in 2022, is expected to be one of Seattle’s most improved players from last season and potentially a more dangerous run defender and edge rusher than Uchenna Nwosu on the other side. Lewis is the starting left guard, so to lose him could make it even more difficult to run for the Seahawks than the loss of Walker because at least there’s better depth at the running back spot.

Witherspoon has missed most of training camp and all of preseason with a hamstring injury. He’s expected to be one of Seattle’s starting corners, either outside or in the slot, when he’s healthy enough to play. If that comes against the Rams on Sunday remains to be seen.