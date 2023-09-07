Chiefs-Lions open thread and picks: Who wins NFL season opener?

The NFL season kicks off, literally, on Thursday night in a showdown between former Rams QB Jared Goff’s Lions teams and the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs. There are questions abound with the Chiefs, including the prolonged holdout of defensive tackle Chris Jones and the hyperextended knee of tight end Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs are still 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We have been using Tallysight to get our picks in each week, so sign up at Tallysight for submitting your own bets. In my opinion, the Chiefs are still too much for Detroit’s defense and Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid will find a way to be able to score five more points than the Lions on Thursday night. However, Dan Campbell is an early favorite for Coach of the Year and Detroit has firepower on offense to keep up, especially without having to block Chris Jones on the interior.