Rams-Seahawks opening odds: Spread holds steady despite Cooper Kupp injury

The Los Angeles Rams opened the week as 5.5-point underdogs to the Seattle Seahawks over at DraftKings Sportsbook and nothing has changed yet with regards to the spread of the game. The Rams are still 5.5-point dogs even after Cooper Kupp was ruled out by head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday.

Kupp didn’t play against the Seahawks last season, games that L.A. lost by only 27-23 and 19-16 despite not having any of their top three players in those contests. Matthew Stafford and Aaron Donald were out for those games, but expected to go on Sunday in Seattle.

This is probably the main reason why the Rams are not bigger underdogs, as Sean McVay has always had his team ready to go against the Seahawks. In the previous four years, the Rams went 6-2 against the Seahawks, all games in which Kupp was also available.

In a 2019 loss to Seattle by a score of 30-29, Kupp was targeted 17 times, the third-highest total of his career. Now it’s a question of who Stafford will be throwing at without his top receiver available, potentially leading to a stint on injured reserve. L.A. will need to find out what they have in Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson, and Puka Nacua.

Since McVay was hired in 2017, the Rams have lost just two games to the Seahawks by 6 points or more: In 2017, a 16-10 loss, and in 2020 by 20-9. In all other contests, L.A. has won or would cover a 5.5-point spread.

Betting is all about information and one thing is for sure: We’ll have a whole lot more information after the game than before it.