The one reason that it’s okay if the Rams don’t have a great season in 2023

It’s a nightmare that I have considered since the moment the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. What if the the Rams had lost?

The trade for Matthew Stafford, the moves for Odell Beckam Jr. and Von Miller and so much more helped push the Rams over the top. What if they hadn’t? More trades that made the Rams a better team but not a team that could deliver.

If LA lost that Super Bowl to the Bengals, then what would last year have looked like? How much more awful would last year have been? It’s ironic how many people have made comments about the Rams having to pay the bill for the Lombardi they hosted in the year of 2022. I thought the point of this thing is to win a Super Bowl.

As it stands the critics have to admit that Sean McVay and Les Snead pulled it off. Stan Kroenke can rest easier with one in the case and a ring on his finger. Had LA lost then we’d still be seeing people talking about “the bill” or the “credit card debt“ LA is paying off, but we wouldn’t also be hearing about that sweet sweet victory the Rams pulled off in the 2021 season.

That’s my nightmare. McVay being 0-2 in the Super Bowl, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp falling apart with no ring, Aaron Donald giving everything he has to a team that couldn’t help him reach the promised land. The trades for Jalen Ramsey, Von and more all very exciting but ultimately fruitless. Instead we live in a world where Al Michaels has some of the highest praise for Sean McVay I have ever heard.

We live in a world where analysts are picking LA to make the playoffs. That’s because the Rams plan, however flawed, worked. They still believe in McVay.

If the Rams start this season 1-4, or whatever, let’s say they go 0-17, it was worth it. Check is in the mail. Sean McVay brought LA the Super Bowl. It’s done. So as this season kicks off and maybe you find yourself frustrated just remember the Rams delivered the goods. They won the big one and now as fans, we’ll just have to patiently and rationally wait for this team to turn it around and win another. Who knows, maybe it’ll happen sooner than you think.