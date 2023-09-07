Random Ramsdom: Jared Goff reflects on his time with Rams, Sean McVay

I’ll always have a soft spot for Jared Goff and I have a ton of respect for our he handled his trade away from the Los Angeles Rams. I appreciate what he was able to do for them on the field as well.
As Goff and the Detroit Lions prepare to open the season against the Kansas City Chiefs tonight, I wondered who would fans be rooting for? Will you be rooting for the Lions or the Chiefs? If you are a Rams fan it makes sense to root for KC and hope that each NFC team not named the Rams loses their Week One matchup.
If you do find yourself rooting for Goff I personally can’t blame you, I think I’ll be rooting for him too.
Please comment on anything you’d like. This next questions cannot be asked enough, are you ready for some football?
‘Confusing & Difficult’: Rams Ex Jared Goff Opens Up About Lions Trade (fannation/ramsdigest)
“It was definitely a hard time because I wasn’t aware that it could be a possibility and something (the front office) was thinking about.” Goff said during The 33rd Team podcast on Wednesday. ”I wish there would’ve been some conversations that weren’t had. It was confusing and difficult on and off the field.”
Goff explained that he saw the trade “as a great opportunity to start somewhere near the ground and spearhead the buildup,” since the Lions were among the worst teams in the league at the time.
The Rams couldn’t have done better in 2021-22, as Stafford helped lead them to their first Super Bowl victory since the 1999-2000 season. On the other hand, Goff and the Lions had just three wins.
Goff revealed his thoughts of the Rams during their Super Bowl run and the game itself against the Cincinnati Bengals.
“It was conflicting because I was so close to so many of those players, but at the same time, there’s that part of you deep down that says ‘I don’t want you to win without me,’” Goff said. “However, the friendships I had with them overwhelmed that feeling and I wanted them to win.”
Stafford and the Rams struggled last season as they finished with a 5-12 record, while Goff and the Lions went 9-8. Goff explained how the Rams’ Super Bowl got him and the Lions back on track in 2022.
“Seeing them win lit that competitive fire in me to get my own now,” Goff said. “I think we’re in a place now where we can go out and compete.”
Go Lions! Go Rams!— Loyola Marymount University (@LoyolaMarymount) September 6, 2023
President @LMUSnyder, @RamsNFL COO @kdemoff, Iggy and @RampageNFL swap jerseys to celebrate LMU & the Rams’ new partnership.#LMUxRams pic.twitter.com/ooDXglVa6U
McVay: Cooper Kupp, Stetson Bennett and Hunter Long out for Sunday’s Week 1 game at Seahawks (rams.com)
“Really not much more information,” McVay said regarding Kupp and his visit with specialists in Minnesota about his hamstring injury. “Just dealing with some soft tissue stuff, just trying to get him to feel back to normal, and when that ends up occurring, then we’ll have him back. But in the meantime, he will not be playing for us.”
McVay said putting Kupp on Injured Reserve is a possibility.
“I know he wants to be out there badly and we want him to be out there, but we don’t want to rush it, either,” McVay said.
Meanwhile, McVay said Bennett’s right shoulder has been bothering him “on and off” over the last couple of weeks.
With Bennett out, Brett Rypien will serve as the Rams’ backup quarterback on Sunday. McVay said the Rams are talking about signing a third quarterback, “but for this week, we will not.”
Long “felt a little something in his hamstring,” and that injury is separate from the thigh/groin injury that had him sidelined for all of training camp and most of the preseason, according to McVay. Long is “possibly” a candidate for Injured Reserve as well, per McVay.”
LIVE: #RamsHouse Press Conference with HC Sean McVay ahead of our season opener at Seahawks. https://t.co/PecwKzKGd5— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 6, 2023
Seahawks CB Kyu Kelly: Is New Addition Ready for Rams? (fannation/allseahawks)
“With the potentially high-octane offense of quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams heading to the Emerald City for both teams’ season-opener, newly-acquired rookie cornerback Kyu Kelly may end up playing a role within the Seahawks’ secondary sooner rather than later.
Seattle claimed the Stanford product off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens, who cut him during mandatory roster reductions. Kelly played over 100 snaps during the preseason at cornerback for Baltimore, contributing six total tackles and one pass breakup. In order to accommodate his new home on the 53-man roster, the team waived veteran cornerback Artie Burns, who subsequently signed with Seattle’s practice squad.”
Young players vying for a roster spot. Vets modeling the way. All with one shared goal.— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 5, 2023
Season finale of 'Behind the Grind'.
Seahawks Enemy Confidential: New-Look Rams in Week 1 (fannation/allseahawks)
“We’re going against a team with a winning history,” Carroll said in his opening statement during his Wednesday press conference. “Sean [McVay] has done a great job since the time he’s been there. Whatever the makeup is or however he’s going to do it, which we don’t know because it’s the first game, it’s going to be good stuff. Scheme-wise, they’re always on it and their players play hard, so it’ll be a great matchup for us.”
Aiming to open the 2023 season on the right note with a bitter NFC West rival coming to town looking to play spoiler, here’s a closer look at the Seahawks Week 1 opponent, including series history, additions/departures, a deep dive into scheme, and Carroll’s evaluation of the new-look Rams.”
Jersey schedule just dropped. pic.twitter.com/cswWKSR62s— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 6, 2023
