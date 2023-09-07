Random Ramsdom: Jared Goff reflects on his time with Rams, Sean McVay

I’ll always have a soft spot for Jared Goff and I have a ton of respect for our he handled his trade away from the Los Angeles Rams. I appreciate what he was able to do for them on the field as well.

As Goff and the Detroit Lions prepare to open the season against the Kansas City Chiefs tonight, I wondered who would fans be rooting for? Will you be rooting for the Lions or the Chiefs? If you are a Rams fan it makes sense to root for KC and hope that each NFC team not named the Rams loses their Week One matchup.

If you do find yourself rooting for Goff I personally can’t blame you, I think I’ll be rooting for him too.

“Really not much more information,” McVay said regarding Kupp and his visit with specialists in Minnesota about his hamstring injury. “Just dealing with some soft tissue stuff, just trying to get him to feel back to normal, and when that ends up occurring, then we’ll have him back. But in the meantime, he will not be playing for us.” McVay said putting Kupp on Injured Reserve is a possibility. “I know he wants to be out there badly and we want him to be out there, but we don’t want to rush it, either,” McVay said. Meanwhile, McVay said Bennett’s right shoulder has been bothering him “on and off” over the last couple of weeks. With Bennett out, Brett Rypien will serve as the Rams’ backup quarterback on Sunday. McVay said the Rams are talking about signing a third quarterback, “but for this week, we will not.” Long “felt a little something in his hamstring,” and that injury is separate from the thigh/groin injury that had him sidelined for all of training camp and most of the preseason, according to McVay. Long is “possibly” a candidate for Injured Reserve as well, per McVay.”

“With the potentially high-octane offense of quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams heading to the Emerald City for both teams’ season-opener, newly-acquired rookie cornerback Kyu Kelly may end up playing a role within the Seahawks’ secondary sooner rather than later. Seattle claimed the Stanford product off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens, who cut him during mandatory roster reductions. Kelly played over 100 snaps during the preseason at cornerback for Baltimore, contributing six total tackles and one pass breakup. In order to accommodate his new home on the 53-man roster, the team waived veteran cornerback Artie Burns, who subsequently signed with Seattle’s practice squad.”

“We’re going against a team with a winning history,” Carroll said in his opening statement during his Wednesday press conference. “Sean [McVay] has done a great job since the time he’s been there. Whatever the makeup is or however he’s going to do it, which we don’t know because it’s the first game, it’s going to be good stuff. Scheme-wise, they’re always on it and their players play hard, so it’ll be a great matchup for us.” Aiming to open the 2023 season on the right note with a bitter NFC West rival coming to town looking to play spoiler, here’s a closer look at the Seahawks Week 1 opponent, including series history, additions/departures, a deep dive into scheme, and Carroll’s evaluation of the new-look Rams.”