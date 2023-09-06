 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How Nick Bosa’s new contract with 49ers compares to Aaron Donald’s deal

There is a new highest paid defensive player in the NFL and it’s not even close

By Kenneth Arthur
/ new
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

For the last year, Aaron Donald’s massive $31.6 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams has lorded over every other non-quarterback deal in the NFL, but that is no longer the case on Wednesday. The San Francisco 49ers and Nick Bosa agreed to a contract that is almost $3 million more per year than Donald’s deal, which itself was over $3 million more than the previously-best contract for an edge rusher, the $28 million for T.J. Watt.

Now Bosa makes $34 million per year and will get $122.5 million guaranteed on a five-year, $170 million extension as of Wednesday. Bosa should now be available when the 49ers play the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener on Sunday, as well as San Francisco’s Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Bosa makes $6 million more per season than Watt, nearly the same gap that exists between Donald and the next-highest paid defensive tackle. Perhaps that is why the 49ers and Bosa took so long to come to an agreement, but it seems that San Francisco finally caved into the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year’s demands.

