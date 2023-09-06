Rams Reacts Survey: Which receiver will step up in Cooper Kupp’s absence?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Rams fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Los Angeles Rams seem certain to play at least one game without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, as the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year is seeing a “hamstring specialist” to determine why he’s had setbacks and been off schedule in return from his latest injury.

If the Rams do play Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks without Kupp, which L.A. receiver will be the first to step up in his absence? Who will Rams QB Matthew Stafford favor this time given that he’s hesitated to look in the direction of any other than Kupp during his two years with the L.A. Rams?

That’s the subject of this week’s Rams Reacts Survey, as well as if you think the Rams can cover the 5.5 point spread against the Seahawks, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

