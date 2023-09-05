What are your bold predictions for the 2023 season?

The NFL season starts on Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions. Then the Los Angeles Rams and most other teams continue Week 1 on Sunday, with the Rams traveling to Seattle to face the Seahawks in an immediate NFC West showdown.

There are a lot of uncertainties in the league as we get closer to the actual games beginning, and of course many questions to be answered about the ‘new-look’ Rams.

I want to know what your BOLD predictions are for the 2023 season, whether it is related to the L.A. Rams or the NFL in general. You can call Super Bowl teams, division winners, wild card teams, MVP and other awards, first coach fired, breakout players, busts, how will the rookie quarterbacks do, and many other potential predictions about the season ahead. We’ll come back and circle around later to see how you did on your predictions.

Of course, predicting the Rams season record, the best players on the team, and stat predictions is encouraged too.

Let us know in the comments: What are your bold predictions for 2023? Hit “Rec” on the comments you most agree with!