The Ringer debuts 2023 QB Rankings; where did Matthew Stafford land on list?

The Ringer debuted its famous quarterback rankings written by Steven Ruiz just ahead of the 2023 NFL season that kicks off Thursday when the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the resurgent Detroit Lions. Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford landed in the top 10 of the outlet’s rankings.

By most accounts, Stafford had an impressive offseason as he looks to put lingering injuries, potential concussions, and the spinal cord contusion that ended his 2022 season in the rear view mirror. The veteran signal caller impressed onlookers at joint practice sessions against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos, and he’ll have several promising young pass catchers to work with in Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, and Puka Nacua.

The Ringer ranked Stafford just behind Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and one spot in from of Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts. Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl last season and was considered an MVP candidate. Patrick Mahomes took home the league’s most prestigious individual honor after he was able to thrive without receiver Tyreek Hill.

Stafford was described as “a creative passer who can still make big-time throws despite his mounting health concerns” and earned the “deceptive eyes” and “trick-shot artist” tags. His arm talent was identified as his biggest strength, and that should help LA find the deep ball that was often missing from the offense a year ago.

On the other hand, Ruiz said Stafford’s biggest weakness was his decision making—which is a fair concern given that the quarterback led the NFL in interceptions over the Rams’ championship season in 2021 and through the time his season ended prematurely last year. The Rams offense is capable of big plays with Stafford at the helm, but head coach and play caller Sean McVay must work with Stafford to strike a balance to find a more measured aggression.

The Rams and Stafford will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, and Seattle’s defense could be without safety Jamal Adams and first-round corner Devon Witherspoon. Cooper Kupp could be sidelined for Los Angeles as the team continues to assert its star receiver is “day-to-day”.

The Turf Show Times writing staff will work to keep you updated on all Rams news ahead of the season kicking off on September 10th in Seattle.