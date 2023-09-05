Random Ramsdom: Check out a projected ceiling and floor for LA’s record this season

Hey Happy Tuesday! Hope you had a nice weekend, maybe you participated in a fantasy draft or two. Please check some links today! We are only a few days away from the first NFL game of the season, and less than a week away from the first NFL Sunday to kickoff this exciting new season.
Do you agree with the projected ceiling and floor (link below) for the Los Angeles Rams?
Ceiling and floor for all 32 NFL teams: Chiefs, Eagles, Bengals have Super Bowl dreams, many set to surprise (cbssports)
“Los Angeles Rams (2022 record: 5-12)
Ceiling: 7-10, miss playoffs
Having Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp healthy will certainly help the Rams, who don’t have many star players on this roster. Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell are intriguing options in the passing game, while Los Angeles is banking on Cam Akers to return to his pre-injury form at running back. The Rams do have Aaron Donald on defense, but not much else. This team is in the tearing down portion of their rebuild, and needs Stafford and Kupp healthy to compete for wins. Amazing the Rams are just two years removed from a Super Bowl.
Floor: 4-13, miss playoffs
The Rams shouldn’t be this bad, yet the defense has essentially given Aaron Donald no help. Three rookies will see playing time on the defensive line, and the Rams no longer have Bobby Wagner nor Jalen Ramsey to help Donald in other areas. The secondary added Ahkello Witherspoon and brought John Johnson III back, but it isn’t a deep unit either. The offensive line also has to be better than last season in order to keep Stafford upright. At least the Rams have a first-round pick next year.”
McVay: Cooper Kupp went to visit specialist about hamstring, remains day-to-day (therams.com)
“Out of respect for the privacy of the situation, McVay didn’t want to get into the specifics of who the specialists were that Kupp was visiting, but indicated it was a reputable one based on conversations with Rams Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott and head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache, as well as Kupp’s agent Ryan Tollner, about it last week. McVay indicated the specialists are looking at the nature of the injury and whether it is a soft tissue issue.
“I did know from speaking with Neil ElAttrache, speaking with Reggie Scott, and then I know Ryan Tollner was a part of this, Cooper’s agent, to be able to kind of figure out, alright, what is one of the more reputable people in regards to what we think this might be, that’s a little bit different and a little bit outside the framework of a soft tissue,” McVay said. “And so he went to go see those guys.”
Going this route, according to McVay, was based on the Rams wanting to use everything in their power and all resources at their disposal.”
Rapoport: ‘It seems unlikely’ Cooper Kupp will play Week 1 vs. Seahawks (nfl.com)
“NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting “it seems unlikely” Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will play Week 1 vs. the Seattle Seahawks.”
NFC West Win Totals: Could Be a Long, Long Year in LA (sportsgrid)
“For those who had high hopes by drafting Cooper Kupp in their fantasy league or if you’re a staunch LA Rams supporter, brace yourself – it seems like it’s going to be a tumultuous ride this NFL season.
The air in the city turned heavy when news broke that Cooper Kupp is grappling with a hamstring issue, leaving him in the precarious day-to-day category. Kupp is a huge factor for LA as we dissect the Rams’ prospects for the upcoming season.
Now, taking a peek at the Rams’ win total, it’s set at 6.5. If you’re looking to place a bet, you’d need to lay down -134 for the under on FanDuel. And that’s precisely the direction we’re leaning toward, especially given the recent update on Kupp.”
