Random Ramsdom: Check out a projected ceiling and floor for LA’s record this season

Hey Happy Tuesday! Hope you had a nice weekend, maybe you participated in a fantasy draft or two. Please check some links today! We are only a few days away from the first NFL game of the season, and less than a week away from the first NFL Sunday to kickoff this exciting new season.

Do you agree with the projected ceiling and floor (link below) for the Los Angeles Rams?

Let us know in the comments!

“Out of respect for the privacy of the situation, McVay didn’t want to get into the specifics of who the specialists were that Kupp was visiting, but indicated it was a reputable one based on conversations with Rams Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance Reggie Scott and head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache, as well as Kupp’s agent Ryan Tollner, about it last week. McVay indicated the specialists are looking at the nature of the injury and whether it is a soft tissue issue. “I did know from speaking with Neil ElAttrache, speaking with Reggie Scott, and then I know Ryan Tollner was a part of this, Cooper’s agent, to be able to kind of figure out, alright, what is one of the more reputable people in regards to what we think this might be, that’s a little bit different and a little bit outside the framework of a soft tissue,” McVay said. “And so he went to go see those guys.” Going this route, according to McVay, was based on the Rams wanting to use everything in their power and all resources at their disposal.”

#Rams HC Sean McVay says WR Cooper Kupp is still in Minnesota seeing a specialist for his hamstring issue. The team has been in contact with Dr. Neil ElAttrache and Kupp's agent, among others.



McVay is still calling him 'day-to-day.' They expect to have a better update on… pic.twitter.com/LzTXjJ8eww — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 4, 2023

“NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting “it seems unlikely” Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will play Week 1 vs. the Seattle Seahawks.”

️ OFFICIALLY GAME WEEK! pic.twitter.com/svJH05ckyJ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 4, 2023

“For those who had high hopes by drafting Cooper Kupp in their fantasy league or if you’re a staunch LA Rams supporter, brace yourself – it seems like it’s going to be a tumultuous ride this NFL season. Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid. The air in the city turned heavy when news broke that Cooper Kupp is grappling with a hamstring issue, leaving him in the precarious day-to-day category. Kupp is a huge factor for LA as we dissect the Rams’ prospects for the upcoming season. Now, taking a peek at the Rams’ win total, it’s set at 6.5. If you’re looking to place a bet, you’d need to lay down -134 for the under on FanDuel. And that’s precisely the direction we’re leaning toward, especially given the recent update on Kupp.”