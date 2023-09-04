Random Ramsdom: See which NFL analyst predicts LA to make the playoffs

Kyle Brandt is predicting the Los Angeles Rams to make the playoffs. He used to be on Days of Our Lives so his football opinion certainly counts for something. I personally enjoy Good Morning Football and it’s nice to see someone talking favorably about LA. I hope he is right.

“I think we’re going to have a fascinating year from the L.A. Rams and (coach) Sean McVay,” Brandt said on Friday’s edition of The Rich Eisen Show. “I think Sean McVay is going to coach his a** off this year...this is a legacy year for him. I love what the Rams are doing and I’m gonna pick the Rams to be in the playoffs.” Brandt admitted that quarterback Matthew Stafford’s issue connecting with teammates and receiver Cooper Kupp’s injury could be “terrifying” toward his playoff prediction, but believes McVay is the answer to all obstacles. “I believe in coaches as much as anybody does,” Brandt said. “If we were saying Sean McVay is the next great-great coach following Belichick or Lombardi, I don’t abandon that. I think McVay will get them home. I believe in McVay and we could go up and down the roster and the depth chart, but he will find a way to win enough games.”

Episode 4 of 'Behind the Grind' drops on Sept. 5. pic.twitter.com/frbKHcQ3Zc — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 3, 2023

“The two former Scots and lifelong friends got a chance to meet back up on “Rams Day” at Dodger Stadium Sunday where Stafford threw out the first pitch for Los Angeles’ series finale against the Atlanta Braves. This time Kershaw was catching for him.

Clayton and Matthew, just like old times. pic.twitter.com/9AhVAuLNvK — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 3, 2023

The Rams’ X account had a little fun in their estimation for how fast Stafford’s heater was. “Right down the middle,” the team’s account said in a post. “Clocked at 99 MPH.”

“Why The Rams Will Win the NFC West “The Rams won the division in 2021. However, they stumbled last season. There are issues with this team. Regardless, they still have talent and one of the best coaches in Sean McVay. But the Rams endured an injury-filled campaign. Consequently, they could not overcome this. Matthew Stafford passed for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions before suffering a season-ending injury. Meanwhile, Cam Akers ran 188 times for 786 yards and seven touchdowns. Cooper Kupp had 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns. Conversely, the defense could not do much, as Aaron Donald suffered some injuries. He finished with only five sacks. The Rams will win the NFC West if they can stay healthy and steal some games against the 49ers and Seahawks. Also, they must win some games against stronger teams.”

Right down the middle. Clocked at 99 MPH. ‍ pic.twitter.com/LkpnJeM4MW — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 3, 2023

“It’s becoming increasingly clear that if the Los Angeles Rams are going to rebound from a disappointing 2022 campaign, they’ll need a big year from receiver Van Jefferson. That was true at the outset of the summer — even with former All-Pro receiver receiver Cooper Kupp in the fold. Kupp was extremely productive in the nine games he played last year, catching 75 passes for 812 yards and six touchdowns. But with the loss of Odell Beckham Jr., it was apparent that the Rams were too reliant on Kupp. It became especially apparent when Kupp missed the final eight games of the season with a right high ankle sprain. And now, it appears very possible that the Rams are without Kupp — the former Super Bowl MVP — to open the season. Coach Sean McVay acknowledged this week that Kupp did suffer “a setback” to a hamstring injury, and sounded like he was preparing for a world where his top wideout wasn’t in the lineup in Week 1. And the fact that Kupp visited a specialist in Minnesota Saturday to further examine his hamstring probably isn’t a great sign for his availability in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.”